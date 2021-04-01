﻿
English
Average daily passenger vehicle retail sales in China down 5% in March

Thursday, 01 April 2021 14:28:40 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Average daily passenger vehicle retail sales in China in the first four weeks of March (March 1-28) this year declined by five percent compared to the same period of 2019, while down 30 percent compared to the first four weeks of January, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA). The CPCA chose the figure in 2019 for comparison due to the low base in 2020 caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The CPCA also indicated that new energy vehicles sales are expected to reach 2.0 million units in 2021, up 70 percent year on year.


