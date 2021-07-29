﻿
English
Average daily passenger vehicle retail sales in China down 2 percent in the first three weeks of July

Thursday, 29 July 2021 12:02:41 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Average daily passenger vehicle retail sales in China in the third week of July (July 19-25) amounted to 47,074 units, down 3 percent year on year, while down 4 percent month on month, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

Average daily passenger vehicle retail sales in China declined by 2 percent in the first three weeks of July this year, signaling the high temperature slackening the demand for vehicle sales in the given period.

In the first and second week of July (July 1-11 & July 12-18) amounted to 30,781 units and 40,001 units, almost remaining stable and down 4 percent year on year.


