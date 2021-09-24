﻿
English
Average daily passenger vehicle retail sales in China down 13 percent in the first three weeks of September

Friday, 24 September 2021 11:20:21 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Average daily passenger vehicle retail sales in China in the third week of September (September 13-21) amounted to 42,708 units, down 14 percent year on year, while up 15 percent month on month, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

Average daily passenger vehicle retail sales in China declined by 13 percent in the first three weeks of September this year, while up 8 percent month on month, signaling the improvement amid the effective control on the Covid-19 pandemic in the local market.

In the first and second week of September (September 1-5 & September 6-12) amounted to 29,491 units and 35,961 units, down 6 and 16 percent year on year, respectively.


