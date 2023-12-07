Auto parts production in Mexico grows 15.8 percent in November

Thursday, 07 December 2023 22:24:32 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Mexico’s National Auto Parts Industry (INA), the fourth largest in the world, announced that the value of the production of its members totaled $10.48 billion, 15.8 percent more year-over-year, according to a report from the business chamber.

The September value was 1.9 percent lower than the $10.68 billion in August, the month that recorded the all-time high. This decrease is due to part of the impact generated by the strike of the American automotive union United Auto Workers (UAW) that began on September 14 and ended on October 27.

In the accumulated January-September period, the value of production totaled $90.92 billion, 17.9 percent or $13.8 billion more compared to the same period last year.

Of the total accumulated production, five states contributed 57.3 percent. Coahuila is the main auto parts economy in Mexico with 15.4 percent of the total with $14.0 billion of production. The other four are Guanajuato (13.0 percent), Nuevo León (12.2 percent), Chihuahua (8.8 percent) and Querétaro (7.9 percent).

Mexico is the largest supplier of auto parts in the United States with a market share of 42.9 percent, far surpassing the second largest supplier, Canada with 10.7 percent, and China, which contributes 7.7 percent.

In the first nine months of the year, auto parts exports totaled $79.3 billion, 19.7 percent more than the same period last year. The value of imports totaled $51.2 billion. Thus, Mexico's trade surplus was $28.0 billion.

With more than 900 members of the INA, Mexico is the fourth largest supplier of auto parts in the world, only surpassed by Japan, the United States and China.