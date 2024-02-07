﻿
Auto parts production in Mexico grows 12.3 percent to $10.26 billion in November

Wednesday, 07 February 2024 23:26:26 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The National Auto Parts Industry (INA), the fourth largest in the world, announced that the value of its affiliates' production totaled $10.26 billion in November, 12.3 percent more, year-over-year, according to a report from the business chamber.

The INA forecast for 2023 is a total of $121.7 billion, which would mean an increase of 17.1 percent more compared to 2022. Of that total, 87 percent of the total value is expected to be comprised of exports, a figure higher than 86 percent in 2022.

The main market for auto parts manufactured in Mexico continues to be the United States with $84.7 billion, a figure that represented 87.1 percent of the $97.2 billion in the January-November period. Canada received $3.4 billion and the third largest trading partner was Brazil with $1.8 billion.

Regarding auto parts imports, the Mexican market totaled $62.8 billion, $34.1 billion came from the United States, $9.0 billion came from China and $3.9 billion came from Japan, figures that represented 54.3, 14.3 and 6.2 percent of the total.

In the accumulated January-November, the value of production totaled $111.5 billion, 17.0 percent or $16.2 billion more compared to the same period last year.


