﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Austria’s Benteler Steel/Tube completes hot rolling mill upgrade

Thursday, 10 September 2020 12:31:13 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Austria-based Benteler Steel/Tube has announced that it has invested €5 million in the optimization of the hot rolling mill at its Schloss Nauhaus site, where it produces high quality seamless hot rolled tubes. Following a successful restart, final acceptance of the plant took place in August.

The modernization enables the company to achieve a significant increase in efficiency, also improving the energy efficiency of the plant and reducing maintenance costs. The average shift output has been increased by five percent.

The modernization works lasted 35 days and were carried out during the 2019-20 winter shutdown in order to minimize disruption of production.


Tags: production  tubular  European Union  pipe  Austria  investments  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

08  Sep

France's steel product import value down 29.9 percent in January-July
08  Sep

France’s steel product export value down 30.87 percent in January-July
04  Sep

Corinth Pipeworks to supply coated line pipe to gas field in Trinidad and Tobago
02  Sep

Tenaris to invest in its melt shop in Pennsylvania
25  Aug

Russia’s Chelpipe starts to produce new type of stainless steel pipe