Austria’s Benteler Steel/Tube completes hot rolling mill upgrade

Thursday, 10 September 2020 12:31:13 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Austria-based Benteler Steel/Tube has announced that it has invested €5 million in the optimization of the hot rolling mill at its Schloss Nauhaus site, where it produces high quality seamless hot rolled tubes. Following a successful restart, final acceptance of the plant took place in August.

The modernization enables the company to achieve a significant increase in efficiency, also improving the energy efficiency of the plant and reducing maintenance costs. The average shift output has been increased by five percent.

The modernization works lasted 35 days and were carried out during the 2019-20 winter shutdown in order to minimize disruption of production.