Australia’s Whitehaven Coal sees higher coal sales and output in FY 2024-25

Tuesday, 29 July 2025 16:09:17 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Australia-based miner Whitehaven Coal Limited has announced its operational results for the fourth quarter and full financial year of 2024-25 ended on June 30.

In the fourth quarter, the company’s coal production totaled 10.58 million mt, up by 8.6 percent, while its coal sales amounted to 7.44 million mt, increasing by 1.8 percent, both year on year.

In the given year, the company reported 39.14 million mt of coal production, up 60.0 percent, while its coal sales in the given quarter totaled 30.19 million mt, rising by 54.6 percent, both year on year.

The company has kept its coal production guidance for the financial year 2025-26 at the range of 35.0-39.5 million mt and its coal sales guidance at the range of 28.0-31.5 million mt.

Commenting on Whitehaven’s quarterly production, Paul Flynn, CEO, said, “Whitehaven delivered strong operational results in the June quarter, capping off a very strong year in FY25. We've established a solid foundation for our Queensland operations, with FY25 outcomes meeting or exceeding our guidance. In parallel, our New South Wales operations performed well overall, particularly our open cut mines.”


