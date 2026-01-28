 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Australia...

Australia launches safeguard investigation on FSS imports

Wednesday, 28 January 2026 15:11:16 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Australia has initiated a safeguard investigation on imports of fabricated structural steel (FSS), according to a notification to the World Trade Organization (WTO).

New Zealand and Singapore are excluded from the scope of the investigation and from any potential safeguard measures, in line with Australia’s existing free trade agreements.

The final report will be submitted to the Treasurer of Australia within 10 months from the date of initiation, while an interim report, including an assessment of possible critical circumstances, will be issued within eight months.

Import trends

The investigation was initiated pursuant to an application from Australia's domestic industry. The evidence submitted by the applicants indicates that total imports of the FSS products concerned increased 38.7 percent to 539,649 mt in the period from 2020 to 2024. The evidence suggests this increase in imports is the result of unforeseen developments, including trade defense measures adopted by third parties and an environment of global overcapacity in steelmaking.

There is evidence from the applicants that this sustained import volume and price pressure is causing or threatening to cause significant overall impairment in the position of Australia's domestic industry. In particular, Australian production of FSS has fallen as a share of supply from 2021 to 2023 and declined 12 percent from 744,000 mt in 2023 to 659,000 mt in 2024.

The products subject to the investigation are currently classifiable in the HS subheadings in the Australian Customs Tariff of 7308.10 and 7308.90.


Tags: Australia Oceania Quotas & Duties 

Similar articles

Australia issues final AD margins on rebar from four countries including Turkey

22 Dec | Steel News

Australian steelmakers seek emergency safeguards amid surge in structural steel imports

28 Nov | Steel News

Australia maintains AD duties on imports of rebar from S. Korea and Spain

18 Nov | Steel News

Australia issues preliminary AD margins on rebar from four countries

23 Oct | Steel News

Australia extends AD duty investigation on rebar from five countries to December 2025

18 Sep | Steel News

Australia launches anticircumvention inquiry into HSS from four countries

08 Sep | Steel News

Australia extends AD duty investigation on rod in coil from China

01 Sep | Steel News

Australia extends AD duty investigation on rebar from China

14 Aug | Steel News

Australia initiates AD review investigation on rebar from Baowu Group Echeng

28 May | Steel News

Australia initiates AD expiry review on imports of rod in coil from China

21 May | Steel News