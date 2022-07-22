Argentinian steel production increases 3.7 percent in June

Friday, 22 July 2022 22:34:04 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Crude steel production in Argentina reached 463,000 mt in June, against 446,900 mt in May, according to country’s steel association, Acero Argentino.

The 3.7 percent increase still reflects the return to operation of steel plants that have been idled since April, due to prescheduled technical stoppages.

Under the same comparative basis, the production of flat products increased by 22.6 percent to 220,600 mt, while the production of long products increased by 13.4 percent to 217,700 mt.

According to Acero Argentino, the increased production reflects higher demand from machinery and agricultural implements, auto industry, civil construction and the energy sectors.

The association unveiled increased concerns in relation to the exchange rate crisis in the country, resulting in more problems for the steel producers in acquiring raw materials and other items not produced locally.

They added that the exchange rate crisis could also affect the supply of natural gas and electricity, which in the medium and long terms could also have a negative impact on industrial activities, such as the current conflicts related to the supply of diesel fuel in the country.