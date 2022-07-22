﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Argentinian steel production increases 3.7 percent in June

Friday, 22 July 2022 22:34:04 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Crude steel production in Argentina reached 463,000 mt in June, against 446,900 mt in May, according to country’s steel association, Acero Argentino.

The 3.7 percent increase still reflects the return to operation of steel plants that have been idled since April, due to prescheduled technical stoppages.

Under the same comparative basis, the production of flat products increased by 22.6 percent to 220,600 mt, while the production of long products increased by 13.4 percent to 217,700 mt.

According to Acero Argentino, the increased production reflects higher demand from machinery and agricultural implements, auto industry, civil construction and the energy sectors.

The association unveiled increased concerns in relation to the exchange rate crisis in the country, resulting in more problems for the steel producers in acquiring raw materials and other items not produced locally.

They added that the exchange rate crisis could also affect the supply of natural gas and electricity, which in the medium and long terms could also have a negative impact on industrial activities, such as the current conflicts related to the supply of diesel fuel in the country.


Tags: Argentina South America 

Similar articles

Argentina’s auto output up 25.9 percent in January-June

07 Jul | Steel News

Argentina’s GDP increases during Q1 2022

27 Jun | Steel News

Argentinian steel production increases 26 percent in May

23 Jun | Steel News

Argentina restarts shipbuilding-grade plate production

06 Jun | Steel News

Argentina’s auto output up 27.2 percent in January-May

06 Jun | Steel News

Difficulty in importing raw materials takes toll on Argentinian manufacturers, steelmakers

27 May | Steel News

Steel production declines in Argentina in April

25 May | Steel News

Argentina’s auto output up 25.5 percent in Jan-Apr

12 May | Steel News

Steel production increases in Argentina in March

22 Apr | Steel News

Argentinian industrial output increases 8.7 percent in February

14 Apr | Steel News