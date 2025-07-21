ArcelorMittal Acindar commissions Argentina’s first hybrid energy park

In a major step toward clean energy and industrial decarbonization, Argentina-based long steel producer ArcelorMittal Acindar has inaugurated the country’s first hybrid renewable energy park, according to local media reports. Developed in collaboration with Argentinian energy company Petroquímica Comodoro Rivadavia (PCR), the facility is located in the San Luis Norte Park and integrates both wind and solar power to deliver a total installed capacity of 130.5 MW. This $210 million project underscores a growing shift toward sustainable steelmaking and energy independence in Argentina.

Energy output and environmental impact

Spanning 1,500 hectares, the hybrid facility combines a 112.5 MW wind farm with 25 wind turbines and an 18 MW solar plant with 35,000 photovoltaic panels. The wind phase of the project was completed in June of last year, and the solar phase was recently added.

It will supply clean energy equivalent to 210,000 homes per year and reduce annual carbon emissions by 190,000 mt.

Next Project: New wind farm in Buenos Aires

Building on this momentum, ArcelorMittal Acindar and PCR are also planning to invest $250 million to build a new 180 MW wind farm in Olavarría, Buenos Aires. Construction is expected to begin in the coming months, pending final regulatory approvals.

Both renewable energy projects will directly supply ArcelorMittal Acindar’s steel production facilities, aligning with the company’s decarbonization strategy and global sustainability goals.