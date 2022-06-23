Argentinian steel production increases 26 percent in May

Thursday, 23 June 2022 17:43:23 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Argentina’s crude steel production reached 446,900 mt in May, against 354,500 mt in April, according to country’s steel association Acero Argentino.

The 26 percent increase reflects chiefly the return to operation of steel plants that were idled in April due to scheduled maintenance.

Under the same annual comparative basis, the production of flat products increased by 3.5 percent to 180,000 mt in May, while the production of long products increased by 92.7 percent to 182,500 mt.

Acero Argentino reported positive perspectives and demand from the sectors of machinery and agricultural implements, civil construction, automotive production and electricity, while for domestic appliances and packaging sectors the expectations are for stability or a small increase in the level of activity.

Conversely, the association reported pessimism in relation to problems for the acquisition of steel raw materials not produced in Argentina, and for the supply of natural gas and electricity.