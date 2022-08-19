Argentinian steel production decreases slightly in July

Friday, 19 August 2022 00:03:09 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Argentina’s crude steel production reached 462,700 mt in July, slightly lower than the 463,600 mt produced in June, according to country’s steel association Acero Argentino.

The virtual stability reflects the conclusion of the return to operation of steel plants that have been idled since April, due to prescheduled technical stoppages.

Under the same comparative basis, the production of flat products declined by 15.1 percent to 187,300 mt, while the production of long products increased by 7.7 percent to 234,500 mt.

According to Acero Argentino, the country’s civil construction and the machinery sectors have shown a positive performance in July, while the auto industry production declined by 9 percent from June and the energy sector has maintained a stable but healthy level of activity.

The association reinforced concerns in relation to the exchange rate crisis in the country, adding that in July the steel producers had more problems related to the acquisition of raw materials and other items not produced locally, having already registered the shortages of some items, affecting the level of activity of the whole steel production chain.