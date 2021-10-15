﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Argentinian industrial production increases in August

Friday, 15 October 2021 19:58:04 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Argentinian industrial output in August rose 13.8 percent, year-over-year, said statistics agency, Indec.

According to government data, industrial output in the local automotive sector in August grew 34.8 percent, also on a year-over-year basis.

According to government data using an Indec qualitative survey, which measured the expectancies of the industrial segment for the September-November 2021 period, on a year-over-year basis, 45.8 percent said domestic demand would remain stable. Another 31.3 percent said domestic demand in September-November would increase, while 22.9 percent expect domestic demand in the same period to decline.

Out of the interviewed exporting companies, 51.5 percent forecast a stable September-November period, while 27.5 percent believe exports will increase on a year-over-year basis. On the other hand, 21 percent expect exports in September-November will decline, also on a year-over-year basis.


Tags: Argentina  South America  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

13 Oct

Brazil’s CSN signs $35.9 million steel transportation contract
12 Oct

Court shields Samarco against debt execution for six months
08 Oct

Vale not spinning off base metals unit in the short-term
05 Oct

Venture capital company investing over $18 million in Brazilian mining startups
24 Sep

Argentinian crude steel production increases 25.9 percent in August