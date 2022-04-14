﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Argentinian industrial output increases 8.7 percent in February

Thursday, 14 April 2022 20:07:25 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Argentinian industrial output in February rose 8.7 percent, year-over-year, according to data released by the country’s statistics agency, Indec.

Indec said industrial production in the local automotive segment in February increased 29.6 percent, year-over-year.

According to an Indec qualitative survey, which measured the expectancies of the local industrial segment for the February 2022 – April 2022 period, on a year-over-year basis, 44.9 percent expect domestic demand to remain stable.

Another 37.5 percent said domestic demand in February 2022 – April 2022 will increase, while 17.6 percent anticipate domestic demand in the same period will decline.

Out of the interviewed exporting companies, 54.5 percent expect a stable February 2022 – April 2022 period, while 26.8 percent foresee exports will increase on a year-over-year basis.

However, 18.7 percent expect exports in February 2022 – April 2022 will decrease on a year-over-year basis.


Tags: Argentina South America 

Similar articles

14 Apr

ArcelorMittal’s Acindar investing in wind farm project
06 Apr

Argentina’s auto output up 17.7 percent in Jan-Mar
24 Mar

Argentinian crude steel output declines in February
17 Mar

Argentinian industrial output in January slightly declines 0.3 percent
07 Mar

Argentina’s auto output up 22.1 percent in Jan-Feb
23 Feb

Cost of civil construction in greater Buenos Aires area increases in January
16 Feb

Ternium Argentina sees net profit surge 157.8 percent in Q4 2021
04 Feb

Argentina’s auto output down 53.2 percent in January from December
21 Jan

Argentinian crude steel output rises 10.4 percent in December
20 Jan

Rebar costs in greater Buenos Aires area increase 1.2 percent in December