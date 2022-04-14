Argentinian industrial output increases 8.7 percent in February

Thursday, 14 April 2022 20:07:25 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Argentinian industrial output in February rose 8.7 percent, year-over-year, according to data released by the country’s statistics agency, Indec.

Indec said industrial production in the local automotive segment in February increased 29.6 percent, year-over-year.

According to an Indec qualitative survey, which measured the expectancies of the local industrial segment for the February 2022 – April 2022 period, on a year-over-year basis, 44.9 percent expect domestic demand to remain stable.

Another 37.5 percent said domestic demand in February 2022 – April 2022 will increase, while 17.6 percent anticipate domestic demand in the same period will decline.

Out of the interviewed exporting companies, 54.5 percent expect a stable February 2022 – April 2022 period, while 26.8 percent foresee exports will increase on a year-over-year basis.

However, 18.7 percent expect exports in February 2022 – April 2022 will decrease on a year-over-year basis.