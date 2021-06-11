Argentinian crude steel production surges up 223.3 percent in April

Friday, 11 June 2021 19:03:44 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Argentinian crude steel output in April spiked 223.3 percent, year-over-year, but declined 18.2 percent, month-over-month, to 346,400 mt, according to data released by local steel association, Camara Argentina del Acero (CAA).

Argentinian hot rolled finished steel output in April increased 237 percent, year-over-year, but fell 6.8 percent, month-over-month, to 367,800 mt. Cold rolled flat steel production in April grew 219.5 percent, year-over-year, but dropped 8.9 percent, month-over-month, to 117,300 mt.

As for the accumulated period of January to April this year, Argentinian crude steel output improved 42.1 percent, year-over-year, to 1.47 million mt. Hot rolled finished steel in the January-April period rose 70 percent, year-over-year, to 1.53 million mt. Likewise, cold rolled flat steel output in January-April increased 58.4 percent, year-over-year, to 508,100 mt.