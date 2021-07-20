﻿
English
Argentinian crude steel production rises 66 percent in June

Tuesday, 20 July 2021 18:04:11 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Argentinian crude steel output in June increased 66 percent, year-over-year, and 2.4 percent, month-over-month, to 400,300 mt, according to data released by local steel association, Camara Argentina del Acero (CAA).

Local hot rolled finished steel production in June rose 55.3 percent, year-over-year, and 1.4 percent, month-over-month, to 386,900 mt. Argentinian cold rolled flat steel production in June grew 53.8 percent, year-over-year, and 16.7 percent, month-over-month, to 121,800 mt.

As for H1, Argentinian crude steel output increased 53.8 percent, year-over-year, to 2.26 million mt. Hot rolled finished steel in H1 improved 71.6 percent, year-over-year, to 2.30 million mt. Cold rolled flat steel output in January-June grew 61.6 percent, year-over-year, to 734,300 mt.


