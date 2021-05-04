﻿
English
Argentinian crude steel production increases 47.9 percent in March

Tuesday, 04 May 2021 23:00:47 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Argentinian crude steel output in March increased 47.9 percent, year-over-year, and 28 percent, month-over-month, to 423,400 mt, according to a report from local steel association, Camara Argentina del Acero (CAA).

Argentinian hot rolled finished steel production in March rose 49.6 percent, year-over-year, and 9.5 percent, month-over-month, to 394,700 mt. Cold rolled flat steel output in March surged 127.2 percent, year-over-year, and 4.8 percent, month-over-month, to 128,800 mt.

As for Q1, Argentinian crude steel output grew 21.2 percent, year-over-year, to 1.12 million mt. Hot rolled finished steel in Q1 increased 47 percent, year-over-year, to 1.16 million mt. Following the same uptrend, cold rolled flat steel output in Q1 improved 37.5 percent, year-over-year, to 390,700 mt.


