Argentinian crude steel production increases 25.9 percent in August

Friday, 24 September 2021 19:41:02 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Argentinian crude steel output in August rose 25.9 percent, year-over-year, but declined 1.5 percent, month-over-month, to 423,400 mt, said local steel association, Camara Argentina del Acero (CAA).

According to CAA, Argentinian hot rolled finished steel output in August totaled 410,300 mt, 31.2 percent up, year-over-year, and 0.6 percent up, month-over-month. Cold rolled flat steel output in August declined 0.4 percent, year-over-year, and 15.1 percent, month-over-month, to 116,800 mt.

As for the accumulated period of January to August this year, Argentinian crude steel output improved 46.1 percent, year-over-year, to 3.11 million mt. Hot rolled finished steel output in January-August grew 59.4 percent, year-over-year, to 3.12 million mt. Cold rolled flat steel production in the January-August period rose 46 percent, year-over-year, to 988,700 mt.