Argentinian crude steel production decreases in August

Argentinian crude steel output in August declined 22.8 percent, year-over-year, but increased 3.4 percent, month-over-month, to 336,300 mt, according to local steel association, Camara Argentina del Acero (CAA).

Argentinian hot rolled finished steel production in August dropped 23.1 percent, year-over-year, but grew 3.4 percent, month-over-month, to 312,800 mt. Cold rolled flat steel output in August was 117,200 mt, 9.6 percent up, year-over-year, and 11 percent up, month-over-month.

As for the accumulated period of January to August, Argentinian crude steel output reached 2.13 million mt, 32.8 percent down, year-over-year.

Hot rolled finished steel production in the January-August period totaled 1.95 million mt, 31.9 percent down, year-over-year. Cold rolled flat steel output in the January-August period fell 9.9 percent, year-over-year, to 677,200 mt.