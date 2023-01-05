﻿
English
Argentinian crude steel production declines in November

Thursday, 05 January 2023
       

Crude steel production in Argentina reached 459,000 mt in November, against 493,000 mt in October, according to the country’s steel association, Acero Argentino.

Under the same comparative basis, the production of HRC declined by 16.9 percent to 174,900 mt, while the production of CRC declined by 25.6 percent to 85,800 mt and the production of long products increased by 4.7 percent to 217,000 mt.

According to Acero Argentino, the civil construction sector remains as the main driver of the economy, with activities increasing by 8.6 percent over the first eleven months of the year from the same period in 2021.

The automotive sector activity increased by 1.8 percent from October and by 8.6 percent when considering the first eleven months of the year.

In the sector of machinery and agricultural implements uncertainties remain surrounding the short term due to perspectives of a severe dry season, while the energy sector remains firm and with good perspectives.

The association conceded that there were improvements in dealing with the exchange rate crisis in the country, with flexibilization of procedures to import raw materials not produced in the country, although restrictions remain for the import of semifinished steel products.


