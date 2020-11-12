﻿
English
Argentinian crude steel output slightly up in October

Thursday, 12 November 2020 23:00:06 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Argentinian crude steel production in October slightly grew 0.1 percent, year-over-year, and 6.9 percent, month-over-month, to 382,200 mt, according to local steel association, Camara Argentina del Acero (CAA).

Argentinian hot rolled finished steel production in October dropped 1.7 percent, year-over-year, but increased 21.4 percent, month-over-month, to 392,500 mt. Cold rolled flat steel output in October totaled 140,700 mt, 25.4 percent up, year-over-year, and 24.3 percent up, month-over-month.

Argentinian crude steel production in the accumulated period of January to October decreased 27.5 percent, year-over-year, to 2.87 million mt.

Argentinian hot rolled finished steel production in the January-October period fell 26.4 percent, year-over-year, to 2.67 million mt. Likewise, Argentinian cold rolled flat steel production in the period reached 931,000 mt, 2.9 percent down, year-over-year.


