Argentinian crude steel output rises 17.1 percent in October

Wednesday, 01 December 2021 21:06:27 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Argentinian crude steel output in October increased 17.1 percent, year-over-year, but declined 3.6 percent, month-over-month, to 447,700 mt, according to a report from the local steel association, Camara Argentina del Acero (CAA).

Argentinian hot rolled finished steel output in October rose 6.7 percent, year-over-year, and 4.2 percent, month-over-month, to 419,000 mt. Cold rolled flat steel output in October fell 17.1 percent, year-over-year, but grew 20.6 percent, month-over-month, to 116,600 mt.

As for the accumulated 10-month period from January to October this year, Argentinian crude steel output grew 39.1 percent, year-over-year, to 3.99 million mt.

Likewise, Argentinian hot rolled finished steel output in the January-October period improved 47.4 percent, year-over-year, to 3.94 million mt. Cold rolled flat steel production in January-October increased 29.1 percent, year-over-year, to 1.20 million mt.


