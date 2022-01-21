﻿
English
Argentinian crude steel output rises 10.4 percent in December

Friday, 21 January 2022
       

Argentinian crude steel production in December increased 10.4 percent, year-over-year, but declined 5 percent, month-over-month, to 428,500 mt, according to a Friday report from the local steel association, Camara Argentina del Acero (CAA).

Hot rolled finished steel production in the last month of 2021 grew 1.3 percent, year-over-year, but fell 1.3 percent, month-over-month, to 408,900 mt. Cold rolled flat steel production in December dropped 5.4 percent, year-over-year, but improved 15.8 percent, month-over-month, to 119,700 mt.

As for the full-year of 2021, Argentinian crude steel production totaled 4.87 million mt, 33.5 percent up, year-over-year.

Likewise, hot rolled finished steel output in the full-year of 2021 reached 4.76 million mt, 37.4 percent up, also on a year-over-year analysis. Cold rolled flat steel output in the full-year of 2021 increased 19.4 percent, year-over-year, to 1.42 million mt.

 


