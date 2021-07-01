﻿
English
Argentinian crude steel output increases 101.3 percent in May

Thursday, 01 July 2021 20:24:43 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Argentinian crude steel production in May rose 101.3 percent, year-over-year, and 12.9 percent, month-over-month, to 391,100 mt, according to a report from the local steel association, Camara Argentina del Acero (CAA).

Argentinian hot rolled finished steel production in May grew 100.7 percent, year-over-year, and 3.8 percent, month-over-month, to 381,700 mt. Cold rolled flat steel output in May increased 92.4 percent, year-over-year, but declined 11 percent, month-over-month, to 104,400 mt.

As for the accumulated period of January to May this year, Argentinian crude steel output rose 51.5 percent, year-over-year, to 1.86 million mt. Likewise, hot rolled finished steel in the January-May period increased 75.3 percent, year-over-year, to 1.91 million mt. Cold rolled flat steel output in January-May improved 63.3 percent, year-over-year, to 612,500 mt.


Tags: crude steel  South America  Argentina  |  similar articles »


