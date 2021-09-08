Argentinian crude steel output in July increases 32.2 percent

Wednesday, 08 September 2021 22:45:09 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Argentinian crude steel output in July rose 32.2 percent, year-over-year, and 7.4 percent, month-over-month, to 430,100 mt, said the local steel association, Camara Argentina del Acero (CAA).

According to CAA, Argentinian hot rolled finished steel output in July increased 34.7 percent, year-over-year, and 5.4 percent, month-over-month, to 407,600 mt. Cold rolled flat steel production in July grew 30.2 percent, year-over-year, and 12.9 percent, month-over-month, to 137,600 mt.

As for the accumulated period of January to July this year, Argentinian crude steel production improved 49.9 percent, year-over-year, to 2.69 million mt.

Following the same uptrend, local hot rolled finished steel in the January-July period grew 64.8 percent, year-over-year, to 2.71 million mt. Cold rolled flat steel output in January-July rose 55.7 percent, year-over-year, to 871,900 mt.