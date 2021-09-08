﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Argentinian crude steel output in July increases 32.2 percent

Wednesday, 08 September 2021 22:45:09 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Argentinian crude steel output in July rose 32.2 percent, year-over-year, and 7.4 percent, month-over-month, to 430,100 mt, said the local steel association, Camara Argentina del Acero (CAA).

According to CAA, Argentinian hot rolled finished steel output in July increased 34.7 percent, year-over-year, and 5.4 percent, month-over-month, to 407,600 mt. Cold rolled flat steel production in July grew 30.2 percent, year-over-year, and 12.9 percent, month-over-month, to 137,600 mt.

As for the accumulated period of January to July this year, Argentinian crude steel production improved 49.9 percent, year-over-year, to 2.69 million mt.

Following the same uptrend, local hot rolled finished steel in the January-July period grew 64.8 percent, year-over-year, to 2.71 million mt. Cold rolled flat steel output in January-July rose 55.7 percent, year-over-year, to 871,900 mt.


Tags: South America  Argentina  crude steel  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

07 Sep

Grupo Bemisa to complete stretch of former CSN-owned railway project
25 Aug

Acindar to invest $200 million to expand steel capacity
20 Aug

Brazilian crude steel production increases 14.5 percent in July
19 Aug

Tenaris CEO cleared from corruption charges in Argentina
12 Aug

Argentinian industrial output increases in June