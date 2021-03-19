Argentinian crude steel output decreases 3.8 percent in February

Friday, 19 March 2021 19:31:35 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Argentinian crude steel output in February declined 3.8 percent, year-over-year, and 10.8 percent, month-over-month, to 330,800 mt, according to local steel association, Camara Argentina del Acero (CAA).

Hot rolled finished steel output in February rose 50.6 percent, year-over-year, but dropped 12.2 percent, month-over-month, to 360,500 mt. Cold rolled flat steel production in the second month of the year totaled 122,800 mt, 14.6 percent up, year-over-year, but 11.7 percent down, month-over-month.

As for the accumulated period of January to February this year, Argentinian crude steel output reached 701,500 mt, 9.3 percent up, year-over-year. Hot rolled finished steel in the January-February period improved 45.7 percent, year-over-year, to 771,300 mt. Cold rolled flat steel output in Jan-Feb increased 15.2 percent, year-over-year, to 262,000 mt.