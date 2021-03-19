﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Argentinian crude steel output decreases 3.8 percent in February

Friday, 19 March 2021 19:31:35 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Argentinian crude steel output in February declined 3.8 percent, year-over-year, and 10.8 percent, month-over-month, to 330,800 mt, according to local steel association, Camara Argentina del Acero (CAA).

Hot rolled finished steel output in February rose 50.6 percent, year-over-year, but dropped 12.2 percent, month-over-month, to 360,500 mt. Cold rolled flat steel production in the second month of the year totaled 122,800 mt, 14.6 percent up, year-over-year, but 11.7 percent down, month-over-month.

As for the accumulated period of January to February this year, Argentinian crude steel output reached 701,500 mt, 9.3 percent up, year-over-year. Hot rolled finished steel in the January-February period improved 45.7 percent, year-over-year, to 771,300 mt. Cold rolled flat steel output in Jan-Feb increased 15.2 percent, year-over-year, to 262,000 mt.


Tags: Argentina  crude steel  South America  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

18  Mar

Brazilian crude steel output up 3.8 percent in February
11  Mar

Colombian crude steel output increases in January
10  Mar

Acindar, Ternium Argentina meet with government to discuss price limits
01  Mar

Ternium Argentina sees profit surge in Q4 2020
19  Feb

Argentinian crude steel production increases 24.3 percent in January