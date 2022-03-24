Argentinian crude steel output declines in February

Thursday, 24 March 2022 20:34:45 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Argentinian crude steel production in February decreased 3.6 percent, year-over-year, and 9.9 percent, month-over-month, to 318,900 mt, according to the local steel association, Camara Argentina del Acero (CAA).

Hot rolled finished steel output in February reached 354,500 mt, 1.7 percent down, year-over-year, and 2.2 percent down, month-over-month. Cold rolled flat steel production in February dropped 22.2 percent, year-over-year, and 18.7 percent, month-over-month, to 95,500 mt.

In the accumulated period of January of February, crude steel production declined 4.1 percent, year-over-year, to 672,700 mt.

Hot rolled finished steel output in the January-February period was 716,900 mt, 7.1 percent down, year-over-year. Likewise, cold rolled flat steel production in January-February dropped 18.7 percent, year-over-year, to 212,900 mt.