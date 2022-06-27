﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Argentina’s GDP increases during Q1 2022

Monday, 27 June 2022 18:32:12 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

The gross domestic product (GDP) in Argentina increased by 0.9 percent during the first quarter of the year when compared to the last quarter of 2021, according to INDEC, the country’s institute of statistics.

Under the same comparative basis, gross fixed capital formation increased by 3.3 percent, private consumption increased by 3.2 percent, and public consumption increased by 0.7 percent, while exports declined by 2.3 percent.

When compared to the first quarter of 2021, the GDP increased by 6.0 percent, with the fixed capital formation increasing by 12.7 percent.

Mining activity in Argentina increased in the first quarter of 2022 by 13.4 percent from the same period of 2021, while energy consumption increased by 5.1 percent and the civil construction sector increased by 3.0 percent.

Preliminary indications are pointing to a 4.7 percent increase in April from the industrial activity of March.


Tags: Argentina South America 

Similar articles

Argentinian steel production increases 26 percent in May

23 Jun | Steel News

Argentina restarts shipbuilding-grade plate production

06 Jun | Steel News

Argentina’s auto output up 27.2 percent in January-May

06 Jun | Steel News

Difficulty in importing raw materials takes toll on Argentinian manufacturers, steelmakers

27 May | Steel News

Steel production declines in Argentina in April

25 May | Steel News

Argentina’s auto output up 25.5 percent in Jan-Apr

12 May | Steel News

Steel production increases in Argentina in March

22 Apr | Steel News

Argentinian industrial output increases 8.7 percent in February

14 Apr | Steel News

ArcelorMittal’s Acindar investing in wind farm project

14 Apr | Steel News

Argentina’s auto output up 17.7 percent in Jan-Mar

06 Apr | Steel News