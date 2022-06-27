Argentina’s GDP increases during Q1 2022

Monday, 27 June 2022 18:32:12 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

The gross domestic product (GDP) in Argentina increased by 0.9 percent during the first quarter of the year when compared to the last quarter of 2021, according to INDEC, the country’s institute of statistics.

Under the same comparative basis, gross fixed capital formation increased by 3.3 percent, private consumption increased by 3.2 percent, and public consumption increased by 0.7 percent, while exports declined by 2.3 percent.

When compared to the first quarter of 2021, the GDP increased by 6.0 percent, with the fixed capital formation increasing by 12.7 percent.

Mining activity in Argentina increased in the first quarter of 2022 by 13.4 percent from the same period of 2021, while energy consumption increased by 5.1 percent and the civil construction sector increased by 3.0 percent.

Preliminary indications are pointing to a 4.7 percent increase in April from the industrial activity of March.