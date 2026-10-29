Argentina's crude steel output falls 4.7 percent month on month in September

Acero Argentino (AA), Argentina's steel industry chamber, said in an industry report the country produced 349,500 metric tons (mt) of crude steel in September, down from 366,700 mt in August.

Month on month, HRC output fell 24.5 percent to 150,400 mt, CRC output slipped 1.9 percent to 103,100 mt, while long products output rose 11 percent to 138,600 mt.

Compared with September 2025, crude steel production was down 2 percent, HRC output fell 25.6 percent, CRC output fell 3.1 percent, while long products production rose 24.1 percent.

According to AA, Argentina's industrial activity remains sharply divided, being driven mainly by the energy, agriculture, and mining sectors, while construction, automotive, and household appliances lag, held back by a sluggish recovery in domestic consumption.

AA added that the domestic situation is compounded by growing import pressure across the entire value chain, particularly from China, fueled by the country's structural overcapacity and by price levels that have triggered anti-dumping disputes worldwide.