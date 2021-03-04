Argentina’s auto output down 1.5 percent in Jan-Feb

Thursday, 04 March 2021 12:30:26 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In February this year, Argentina’s auto production (including commercial vehicles) totaled 21,809 units, decreasing by 10.2 percent month on month and falling by 16.5 percent year on year, according to the report released by the country’s auto association (ADEFA). Meanwhile, in the January-February period, Argentina’s auto production totaled 46,117 units, down 1.5 percent compared to the previous year.

In February, Argentina’s auto exports totaled 15,055 units, up 26.2 percent month on month and decreasing by 16.9 percent year on year. In the January-February period this year, the country’s auto exports rose by 0.6 percent year on year to 26,979 units.