Argentina will need more pipelines to develop Vaca Muerta shale oil production

Monday, 17 February 2025 23:46:13 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

According to local sources, Vaca Muerta will need investments of $1.0 billion to duplicate its current production to 540,000 barrels per day, including a 455 km pipeline linking Allen (Neuquen) and Puerto Rosales (Buenos Aires), to be concluded by the end of 2025.

A second stage will require investments of $200 million to build a 130 km stretch linking Loma Campana and Allen, and another $3.0 billion for an extension of 437 km to Punta Colorada (Rio Negro), when the production is expected to reach 1.0 million barrels per day.

The requirements of heavy plates for these pipelines are estimated at 400,000 mt, considering pipelines of 36 inches in diameter and 18 millimeters in thickness.

For liquid natural gas (LNG), Vaca Muerta will require a 580 km pipeline linking Vaca Muerta to Sierra Grande (Rio Negro), to be concluded in 2029 or 2030, with requirements of heavy plates estimated at 240,000 mt.


