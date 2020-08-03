﻿
English
ArcelorMittal Poland ships rails to Uruguay

Monday, 03 August 2020 11:20:47 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

ArcelorMittal Poland, subsidiary of global steel producer ArcelorMittal, has announced that, at the end of July, it shipped almost 38,000 mt of 18 meter-long rails to Uruguay for the renovation project and construction of a 273 km section linking the Uruguayan capital of Montevideo to the city of Paso del Toros. The project is expected to be completed in 2022.

Within the scope of the project, which is part of the government’s plan to promote railways, existing railways will be upgraded to higher standards so that trains can travel at a maximum speed of 80 km/h.


Tags: European Union  ArcelorMittal  Poland  |  similar articles »


