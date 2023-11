Monday, 20 November 2023 10:21:07 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

ArcelorMittal Poland, a subsidiary of Luxembourg-based steel producer ArcelorMittal, has announced that it idled its wire rod line at the Sosnowiec plant on November 18, due to the difficult market situation. The line will be restarted on November 26.

Meanwhile, the company carried out the first test of transporting steel to a customer on an electric truck. The first 200 mt of steel were delivered to customers. The week-long pilot allowed for the reduction of carbon emissions by over 1.5 mt.