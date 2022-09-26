﻿
ArcelorMittal Poland receives sustainability certification

Monday, 26 September 2022
       

ArcelorMittal Poland, a subsidiary of global steel producer ArcelorMittal, has announced that it has received ResponsibleSteel™ certification, a sustainability certification, as the business fulfils the criteria required to earn certification against the ResponsibleSteel Standard.

The company is the first company to be certified in eastern Europe by ResponsibleSteel, the steel industry’s first global standard and certification initiative for sustainability.

In July 2021, ArcelorMittal’s plants in Belgium (Geel, Genk, Gent and Liège), Luxembourg (Belval, Differdange and Rodange) and Germany (Bremen and Eisenhüttenstadt) were the first steel plants globally to be independently audited and found to meet the standards required for ResponsibleSteel certification. In May this year, the company’s site in Asturias in Spain and ArcelorMittal Méditerranée in France achieved ResponsibleSteel™ certification.


