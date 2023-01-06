﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

ArcelorMittal Poland restarts BF No. 3, to shut down BF No. 2 for planned overhaul

Friday, 06 January 2023 11:45:50 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

ArcelorMittal Poland, a subsidiary of global steel producer ArcelorMittal, has restarted the blast furnace No. 3 at its Dąbrowa Górnicza plant as preparations for the shutdown of blast furnace No. 2 have begun, according to local media. The furnace will reach its full production capacity in two to three weeks.

The blast furnace No. 2 will start to undergo a planned overhaul, which is expected to last two to three months, in March. The total expense for the overhaul is foreseen to exceed €100 million, SteelOrbis understands. 

The company had shut down its blast furnace No. 3 at the beginning of September amid the slowdown of economic activity in Europe, the decrease in demand, increasing levels of imports from outside the EU, and increasing natural gas and electricity prices, as SteelOrbis previously reported.


Tags: Poland European Union Steelmaking ArcelorMittal 

Similar articles

ArcelorMittal Poland postpones restart of BF No. 3

13 Dec | Steel News

ArcelorMittal Poland receives sustainability certification

26 Sep | Steel News

ArcelorMittal expects 1.5 million mt fall in European steel production in Q4

16 Sep | Steel News

ArcelorMittal Poland to temporarily suspend BF No. 3 at Dąbrowa Górnicza plant amid lower demand

09 Sep | Steel News

ArcelorMittal Warszawa suspends production amid lower orders

25 Jul | Steel News

ArcelorMittal Poland to restart its blast furnace in Krakow

04 Feb | Steel News

ArcelorMittal postpones temporary idling of steelmaking at Krakow

26 Jul | Steel News

ArcelorMittal supplies rebar for metro stations in Warsaw

20 Mar | Steel News

JSW to restart coking coal supplies for ArcelorMittal Poland

17 Feb | Steel News

ArcelorMittal opens long rail mill, wins big order from Deutsche Bahn

25 Feb | Steel News