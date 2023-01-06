ArcelorMittal Poland restarts BF No. 3, to shut down BF No. 2 for planned overhaul

Friday, 06 January 2023 11:45:50 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

ArcelorMittal Poland, a subsidiary of global steel producer ArcelorMittal, has restarted the blast furnace No. 3 at its Dąbrowa Górnicza plant as preparations for the shutdown of blast furnace No. 2 have begun, according to local media. The furnace will reach its full production capacity in two to three weeks.

The blast furnace No. 2 will start to undergo a planned overhaul, which is expected to last two to three months, in March. The total expense for the overhaul is foreseen to exceed €100 million, SteelOrbis understands.

The company had shut down its blast furnace No. 3 at the beginning of September amid the slowdown of economic activity in Europe, the decrease in demand, increasing levels of imports from outside the EU, and increasing natural gas and electricity prices, as SteelOrbis previously reported.