ArcelorMittal Poland to temporarily suspend BF No. 3 at Dąbrowa Górnicza plant amid lower demand

Friday, 09 September 2022 11:23:34 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

ArcelorMittal Poland, a subsidiary of global steel producer ArcelorMittal, has announced that it has decided to reduce production amid the slowdown of economic activity in Europe, the decrease in demand, increasing level of imports from outside the EU, and increasing natural gas and electricity prices.

Accordingly, the company will temporarily suspend production at its blast furnace No. 3 at the Dąbrowa Górnicza plant at the end of September. The furnace has an annual production capacity of 2.2 million mt,

ArcelorMittal will also idle blast furnace A at its Asturias plant in Spain and shut down one of the two blast furnaces at the Bremen flat steel site in Germany at the end of September, as SteelOrbis previously reported.