Monday, 25 July 2022 15:24:28 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

ArcelorMittal Warszawa, a subsidiary of Luxembourg-based steelmaker ArcelorMittal, has suspended production amid lower order volumes, especially for rebar, according to media reports.

The suspension will be temporary as the company expects demand to recover soon.

The company produces hot rolled specialty steel products, rebar and billets.

In addition, ArcelorMittal Warszawa produced 600,000 mt of steel in 2021.