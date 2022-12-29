﻿
English
ArcelorMittal acquires fourth recycler in Europe this year

Thursday, 29 December 2022
       

Luxembourg-based steelmaker ArcelorMittal has announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire Poland-based scrap recycling company Zakład Przerobu Złomu (Złomex) as part of its strategy to increase the use of scrap in order to lower its carbon emissions from steelmaking.

The transaction is expected to be concluded by the first half of 2023. This is the fourth scrap recycling acquisition ArcelorMittal has undertaken in Europe this year. 

Zlomex, which operates scrap yards in Krakow and Warsaw, has been a long-standing supplier to ArcelorMittal’s steel plants in Dąbrowa Górnicza and Warsaw. The company processed and shipped almost 400,000 mt of scrap last year. 

In 2022, ArcelorMittal acquired several metal recycling facilities from Germany-based ALBA International Recycling, Scotland-based steel recycling company John Lawrie Metals and Netherlands-based ferrous scrap metal recycling business Riwald Recycling, as SteelOrbis previously reported.


Tags: Scrap Raw Mat Poland European Union M&A ArcelorMittal 

