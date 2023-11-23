﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

ArcelorMittal Poland to suspend coke plant in Kraków due to low demand

Thursday, 23 November 2023 10:22:52 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

ArcelorMittal Poland, a subsidiary of Luxembourg-based steel producer ArcelorMittal, has announced that it has decided to adjust the level of coke production in line with the difficult economic conditions. The company will suspend the coke plant in Kraków due to low demand and the ratio of the price of coking coal to the price of coke.

“The current conditions in the coke market do not allow us to fully use our production capacity. The demand for coke has dropped significantly, but we are also dealing with an unprecedented situation in the coking industry - the price of coking coal fluctuates around the price of coke, which makes production unprofitable. Until the end of this year, all coking plant employees will remain at their workstations to prepare the installation for a safe shutdown,” Wojciech Koszuta, CEO of ArcelorMittal Poland, said.

Meanwhile, the company idled its wire rod line at the Sosnowiec plant on November 18 to be restarted on November 26, due to the difficult market situation, as SteelOrbis previously reported.


Tags: Poland European Union Production ArcelorMittal 

Similar articles

Poland’s JSW and ArcelorMittal Poland ink coking coal supply agreement

31 Oct | Steel News

ArcelorMittal supplies rebar for metro stations in Warsaw

20 Mar | Steel News

ArcelorMittal opens long rail mill, wins big order from Deutsche Bahn

25 Feb | Steel News

ArcelorMittal commissions new ladle shop in Polish facility

14 Jun | Steel News

ArcelorMittal halts Brazilian rolling mill expansion

01 Nov | Steel News

Mittal not expecting pre-crisis demand levels in developed world before 2015

16 Mar | Steel News

Poland’s JSW and ArcelorMittal Poland ink coking coal supply agreement

31 Oct | Steel News

ArcelorMittal supplies rebar for metro stations in Warsaw

20 Mar | Steel News

ArcelorMittal opens long rail mill, wins big order from Deutsche Bahn

25 Feb | Steel News

ArcelorMittal commissions new ladle shop in Polish facility

14 Jun | Steel News