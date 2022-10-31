Poland’s JSW and ArcelorMittal Poland ink coking coal supply agreement

Monday, 31 October 2022 15:25:02 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Poland-based coking coal producer Jastrzebska Spolka Weglowa SA (JSW) has announced that it has signed a long-term coking coal supply agreement with ArcelorMittal Poland, a subsidiary of global steel producer ArcelorMittal.

Accordingly, JSW will provide ArcelorMittal Poland with coking coal with a value exceeding PLN 7 billion ($1.47 billion) in the years 2023-25.

Following this period, the agreement will be subject to extension for subsequent years up to the end of 2029 at the maximum, provided that neither of the parties terminates it.