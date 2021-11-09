﻿
ArcelorMittal Poland orders gas cleaning plant for BF

Tuesday, 09 November 2021 16:18:28 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

UK-based plantmaker Primetals Technologies has announced that it will supply a gas cleaning plant for blast furnace No.2 at the Dąbrowa Górnicza plant of ArcelorMittal Poland, subsidiary of global steel producer ArcelorMittal.

The gas cleaning plant will reduce maintenance requirements and energy consumption, increase dry dust recycling and improve the environmental footprint of the site. Work on site is scheduled to start in 2022. 

ArcelorMittal Poland’s range of products includes profiles, rails, fittings for the construction, transport and mining industries, as well as flat products for the automotive industry and domestic appliances.


