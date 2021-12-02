﻿
ArcelorMittal Poland completes Sosnowiec plant modernization

Thursday, 02 December 2021 11:05:48 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

ArcelorMittal Poland, subsidiary of global steel producer ArcelorMittal, has announced that it has completed investments worth PLN 125 million in its Sosnowiec plant. The investments included the modernization of the wire rod mill and the renovation of the cold rolled strip mill.

At the wire rod mill, all devices were replaced with new or rebuilt ones, and a new control system was implemented. With the modernization, the quality of the rolled products has improved and the production capacity has increased.

The renovation of the cold rolled strip mill included the pickling line, reversible rolling mill, hydrogen furnaces and a slitting line.


