Poland’s Cognor commissions new high-tech rolling mill in Siemianowice Śląskie

Polish steelmaker Cognor Group has completed the construction of a new hot rolling mill for bars and sections in Siemianowice Śląskie, Poland. The mill has now begun production, while the official inauguration is scheduled for October 23, 2025.

Capacity and employment

The total investment for the project reached approximately PLN 830 million ($227.44 million). The new facility is designed to deliver an annual output of about 450,000 mt of steel products. Due to a high degree of automation, the plant will employ fewer than 120 workers, significantly improving cost efficiency and production precision.

Automation, robotics and artificial intelligence

The mill incorporates an automated high-bay storage system, robotics and AI-based process control, enabling higher productivity and consistent product quality. These innovations are designed to enhance Cognor’s competitiveness in both domestic and export markets.

Product range and export markets

The rolling mill will produce ribbed bars and steel sections used in construction, energy, engineering and defense industries. Approximately 50 percent of total output will be exported, primarily to EU markets.