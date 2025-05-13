 |  Login 
Poland’s JSW commissions new coke oven battery

Tuesday, 13 May 2025 12:10:15 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Poland-based coking coal producer Jastrzebska Spolka Weglowa SA (JSW) has announced that its subsidiary JSW KOKS has inaugurated its new coke oven battery at its Koksownia Przyjaźń coking plant, having completed construction.

Accordingly, the coke oven battery No. 4 will have a production capacity of about 610,000 mt per year. With the help of innovative technologies, its raw material consumption and environmental impact will be lower, while its efficiency will increase.

Coke production of JSW KOKS amounted to over 3 million mt in 2024, using over 5 million mt of coking coal from mines belonging to JSW SA.


Tags: Coking Coal Met Coke Raw Mat Poland European Union Steelmaking Investments JSW 

