WBB to install new production line for wear-resistant steel sheets with Polish state support

Poland-based coal producer Węglokoks Group has announced that its steelmaking subsidiary Walcownia Blach Batory (WBB) will install a new production line for manufacturing wear-resistant steel sheets. The project is backed by the Polish government’s Reprivatization Fund.

Accordingly, the company aims to produce high hardness wear-resistant steel sheets directly at its rolling mill. In the first stage of the project, WBB has joined forces with INOXIHP Poland to purchase a descaling machine, a key component of the planned production line.

WBB produces steel sheets, low-carbon steel sheets, alloy steel sheets, and steel sheets with special physical properties, such as abrasion resistance, corrosion resistance, and heat resistance.