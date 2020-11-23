﻿
English
ArcelorMittal Kryviy Rih sees significant fall in Jan-Oct output results

Monday, 23 November 2020 16:02:29 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In the January-October period of the current year, Ukrainian integrated steel mill ArcelorMittal Kryviy Rih produced 3.8 million mt of crude steel, down 16.6 percent year on year, according to local media. Meanwhile, its pig iron output decreased by 11.3 percent year on year to four million mt during the period in question, while its finished steel output amounted to 3.7 million mt, declining by 3.8 percent year on year. During the first ten months, the company produced 7.4 million mt of iron ore agglomerate, down 11.5 percent year on year.

In October alone, ArcelorMittal Kryviy Rih produced 380,000 mt of pig iron, 350,000 mt of crude steel and 320,000 mt of finished steel, SteelOrbis has learned.


