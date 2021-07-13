ArcelorMittal Brazil launching high resistance rebar

Tuesday, 13 July 2021 19:58:13 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazilian steelmaker ArcelorMittal Brazil is testing a new high resistance rebar for the local civil construction industry, the company said this week. The company said the product, known as the CA50/S-AR rebar, is currently undergoing tests, and is being developed by several institutions.

The institutions building the product include ArcelorMittal Long Carbon’s innovation and product development area for the civil construction industry, the Catedra Construindo o Amanhã, which is a joint venture between the University of São Paulo (USP) and ArcelorMittal, and the Center for Innovation in Sustainable Constructions (CICS/USP).

ArcelorMittal Brazil said that in certain applications, the new product could reduce the use of concrete and increase the use rate of steel in civil construction. The product also aims to meet Brazil’s ABNT NBR 7480 specifications for steel products used for the reinforcement of concrete structures.

ArcelorMittal Brazil’s new rebar will be used at the CICS Living Lab building, located inside an USP campus. The company said the new product could also reduce the use of steel by 20 percent in certain circumstances, although details have not yet been provided.