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In April Brazil rebar exports rise on stronger shipments to South America, while imports fell on no Egyptian supply

Wednesday, 20 May 2026 22:17:49 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

Brazilian exports of rebar rose nearly 12 percent in April, while imports slumped more than 42 percent, so says Secex, the foreign trade secretariat of Brazil’s Ministry of Development, Industry and Foreign Trade.

Brazil exported 35,700 metric tons (mt) of rebar, while it imported 11,700 mt in April, compared with 31,900 mt exported and 20,300 mt imported in March.

The exports were destined to South American countries (26,800 mt at $606/mt) and to the US (8,900 mt at $615/mt), FOB conditions.

The exporters were Gerdau (22,200 mt), ArcelorMittal (13,400 mt), and Simec (100 mt).

The imports where from Russia (11,600 mt at $485/mt), and Germany (100 mt at $1,754/mt), the latter certainly not a market price.

Imports declined because Egypt, which had shipped 16,400 mt of rebar to Brazil in March, did not supply the product in April.


Tags: Rebar Longs Brazil South America Steelmaking Trading Imp/exp Statistics Gerdau ArcelorMittal 

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