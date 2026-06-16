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Brazil’s rebar exports and imports increased in May

Tuesday, 16 June 2026 10:10:02 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

According to Secex, the foreign trade secretariat of Brazil’s Ministry of Development, Industry and Foreign Trade, the country exported 37,200 mt of rebar and imported 14,600 mt of the product in May, compared with 35,700 mt exported and 11,700 mt imported in April.

The increase in exports was driven by shipments to South America, which rose 39 percent, while the rise in imports was due to Egypt’s return as a supplier.

The exports were all destined to South American countries, in average at $606/mt, FOB conditions, shipped by ArcelorMittal (29,500 mt at $643/mt) and Gerdau (7,700 mt at $601/mt).

The imports where from Egypt (12,300 mt at $559/mt) and Russia (2,300 mt at $478/mt), also FOB conditions.


Tags: Rebar Longs Brazil South America Steelmaking research Imp/exp Statistics ArcelorMittal Gerdau 

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