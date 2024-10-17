 |  Login 
Aperam to increase presence in US specialty steel sector with new acquisition

Thursday, 17 October 2024 14:36:08 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Luxembourg-headquartered global stainless steel producer Aperam SA has announced that it has inked a definitive agreement to acquire US-based Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (Universal). Universal specializes in producing specialty steels and alloys for several applications.

With the help of the acquisition, Aperam plans to strengthen its market position in the US and to widen its product range for high-growth sectors such as aerospace and industrial sectors.

Also, the transaction, which is expected to be completed in the first half of next year, will better respond to market demands and provide customers with shorter lead times.


Tags: US North America Steelmaking M&A 

